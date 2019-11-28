Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde took an HIV test ahead of World Aids Day to encourage people to take responsibility for their health, and find out their status.
The test was administered by the Western Cape Health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo.
World Aids Day is celebrated globally on 1 December each year with the aim of raising awareness, and reducing the stigma associated with HIV and AIDS.
The theme this year focuses on the importance of communities in fighting the epidemic.
Premier Winde said: "Communities play an incredibly important role in raising awareness of the disease and advocating for better care. From activists to health workers and adherence clubs, we have seen communities make tangible strides towards reducing the burden of HIV and AIDS on individuals, society and governments. However, we must continue to stress the role of the individual. It is imperative that people get regularly tested and know their status."