De Lille was speaking at the opening of the Constantia Emporium shopping centre development by the Hadjie Solomon family, who lodged a claim for the land in 1994.
Their claim was finalised in 2010 and the family received the title deed to their land in Constantia in 2012.
“Homes and families were ripped apart by the Group Areas Act and the course of lives of thousands of families in South Africa changed forever when they were removed from areas like Constantia, Bishopscourt and District Six,” De Lille said.
“In my current role as Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, my department is also responsible for transferring land currently in our custodianship that has been claimed in restitution cases.