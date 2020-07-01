WATCH: Eager Cape gamblers queue outside GrandWest Casino amid reopening
Sun International’s urban casinos have reopened with restricted table and slot machine capacities, and with physical shields installed between slot machines and between seats at gaming tables.
Sun International said every second slot machine had been disabled to ensure appropriate physical distancing.
Safety measures included temperature tests conducted at entrances, while only members of Sun International’s loyalty programme - Most Valued Guests (MVGs) - would be allowed access on to the casino floor for the foreseeable future. They would also be required to complete a medical screening questionnaire before their visit.
Sun International Group chief operating officer for hospitality Graham Wood said: “As our country slowly reopens we know that we will need to find a new normal and adapt to new ways of doing things. We ask that our guests be understanding of the strict new health and safety protocols and particularly the wearing of masks and physical distancing.”
Casino properties that opened include The Boardwalk in Port Elizabeth, Carnival City in Ekurhuleni, GrandWest in Cape Town, Sibaya in Durban and Time Square in Pretoria. Casinos opening today are Flamingo Casino in Kimberley, Golden Valley Casino in Worcester, Meropa Casino in Polokwane and Windmill Casino in Bloemfontein.
Sun International's restaurants, as well as those belonging to third party concessionaires, will open with reconfigured layouts and the necessary physical distancing rules. They will not serve alcohol. Some may not reopen immediately, or may open only at certain times.
GrandWest general manager Mervyn Naidoo said: “Our patrons can expect some changes. There is a strict no mask no entry policy that we have in place, all patrons are required to fill in a questionnaire and have their temperature taken. We are operating at restricted capacity so patrons can expect to stand in queues. In our complex we have 120 sanitising stations.”@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus