WATCH: Eager Cape gamblers queue outside GrandWest Casino amid reopening

Cape Town - Eager gamblers queued outside GrandWest Casino in anticipation of the reopening of the entertainment centre after it was closed under lockdown regulations.

Sun International’s urban casinos have reopened with restricted table and slot machine capacities, and with physical shields installed between slot machines and between seats at gaming tables.

Sun International said every second slot machine had been disabled to ensure appropriate physical distancing.

Safety measures included temperature tests conducted at entrances, while only members of Sun International’s loyalty programme - Most Valued Guests (MVGs) - would be allowed access on to the casino floor for the foreseeable future. They would also be required to complete a medical screening questionnaire before their visit.

People queuing to get into Grand West Casino. The gates opened at 4pm and a long queue of cars were seen waiting to get in. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Sun International’s urban casinos are reopening with restricted tables and slot machine capacities, and with physical shields installed between slot machines and between seats at gaming tables. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

A woman is walking past a Covid-19 Safety electronic display at Grand West Casino. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Sun International Group chief operating officer for hospitality Graham Wood said: “As our country slowly reopens we know that we will need to find a new normal and adapt to new ways of doing things. We ask that our guests be understanding of the strict new health and safety protocols and particularly the wearing of masks and physical distancing.”

Casino properties that opened include The Boardwalk in Port Elizabeth, Carnival City in Ekurhuleni, GrandWest in Cape Town, Sibaya in Durban and Time Square in Pretoria. Casinos opening today are Flamingo Casino in Kimberley, Golden Valley Casino in Worcester, Meropa Casino in Polokwane and Windmill Casino in Bloemfontein.

Sun International's restaurants, as well as those belonging to third party concessionaires, will open with reconfigured layouts and the necessary physical distancing rules. They will not serve alcohol. Some may not reopen immediately, or may open only at certain times.