WATCH: Graphic video of injured Dwarf Sperm Whale in Hout Bay goes viral

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - A video filmed at Hout Bay Harbour last week of Dwarf Sperm Whale thrashing around after reportedly being attacked by a seal has gone viral. The graphic video has been shared across various social media accounts and has gained a lot of views. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA revealed that they received reports of an injured whale at Hout Bay Harbour and their team headed to the area immediately to assess the situation. "Our hearts just sank when we arrived because this Dwarf Sperm Whale was extensively injured, weak and was no doubt suffering immensely," the organisation said. "According to research, whales often beach themselves when they are too sick or injured to swim and the currents carry them ashore where they suffer a slow and agonizing death as their organs shut down one by one.

"We knew that returning this Whale to the ocean would not be successful and would only add to the stress, pain and exhaustion that this animal was already experiencing. We had no choice but to do the right thing for this whale no matter how hard it was for us. The only way to humanely end this whale's suffering was by humane euthanasia, and in collaboration with the relevant authorities this was carried out efficiently under our supervision."

The SPCA said it would not let any animal suffer even if it means that they have to make difficult decisions like this.

“The whale was euthanised in accordance with the marine mammal protocol. The decision was made by the City of Cape Town in consultation with Department Environment Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF). Gratitude to the CoGH SPCA for assisting and managing the euthanasia,” said Gregg Oelofse of the CoCT Coastal Management.

Warning graphic video below: