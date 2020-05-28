WATCH: Happiness as Cape housing MEC hands over 50 houses in Eerste River
The houses were handed over by Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers, as part of the Forest Village Housing Development. These were the first of 267 beneficiaries who will be moving into the development within the coming weeks.
“It brought me great joy to see the happiness on the faces of the beneficiaries today. We regard all hand-overs as an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our people and their families. Today, and future hand-overs, is undoubtedly assisting in combating Covid-19, as it strengthens social distancing while also helping to improve hygiene practices. I’m also looking forward to handing over more houses in this community and the rest of the province,” said Simmers.
He commended the department’s officials and contractors who had heeded the call to start construction and worked rapidly to ensure that houses were delivered to the most vulnerable.
Simmers said this was done while still observing all the necessary occupational health and safety protocols.
“As the Western Cape government, we continue to practically demonstrate our commitment to restoring the dignity and creating a better life for the people of this province,” he said.
Forest Village is one of the department’s "Catalytic Projects", which began in 2016 and has a budget allocation of R1.1 billion. This mixed-use development consists of various types of units to cater for beneficiaries of different income levels and specific needs, such as military veterans, Breaking New Ground and Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme units.
Sandra Noble, 56, who had been on the waiting list for 19 years, could not contain her joy.
“I never thought this day would come, as I've been waiting a long time. I'm truly grateful, particularly to the minister, who made it all possible," she said.
