WATCH: Happiness as Cape housing MEC hands over 50 houses in Eerste River

Cape Town - There were smiles all around when 50 houses were recently handed over to beneficiaries in Forest Village, Eerste River.

The houses were handed over by Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers, as part of the Forest Village Housing Development. These were the first of 267 beneficiaries who will be moving into the development within the coming weeks.

“It brought me great joy to see the happiness on the faces of the beneficiaries today. We regard all hand-overs as an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our people and their families. Today, and future hand-overs, is undoubtedly assisting in combating Covid-19, as it strengthens social distancing while also helping to improve hygiene practices. I’m also looking forward to handing over more houses in this community and the rest of the province,” said Simmers.

He commended the department’s officials and contractors who had heeded the call to start construction and worked rapidly to ensure that houses were delivered to the most vulnerable.

Simmers said this was done while still observing all the necessary occupational health and safety protocols.