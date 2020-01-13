WATCH: Mom has panic attack ahead of Michaela Williams murder accused's court appearance









Beatrice Adams, the mother of 12-year-old Michaela Williams, had a panic attack minutes before her daughter's alleged killer appeared in court. Picture: Screengrab Cape Town - Beatrice Adams, the mother of 12-year-old Michaela Williams, had a panic attack minutes before her daughter's alleged killer made an appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday. The 48-year-old suspect faces charges of murder and kidnapping. The minutes of waiting before the accused's bail application proved to be too much for Adams. She sobbed hysterically in the third row of the courtroom as everyone waited to catch a glimpse of the accused. Many in attendance jumped out of their seats and started praying. A number of people shouted for someone to bring Adams some water. Adams missed the bail application of the accused as she had collapsed and was carried out by people who came to support her.

Williams disappeared last week and her body was found two days later, on the Thursday. The discovery was made after the suspect had made certain admissions which led to police to a field in Schaapkraal where her body had been dumped.

State prosecutor Nicky Koniso told the court the accused has a previous conviction for raping an 8-year-old girl. The court heard that the accused - after serving 10-years of a 20-year sentence - was released on parole.

Magistrate Goolam Bowa accepted the prosecution's request that the name or any pictures of the suspect not be published.

Kyle Jason appearing for the accused indicated his client has elected not to apply for bail.

The case was postponed for further investigation to obtain statements, as well as for the outcome of the post-mortem report.

His next appearance on April 14 will be via audiovisuals from Pollsmoor Prison.

Patricia Japhta, the mother of an eight-year-old girl who had been raped and stabbed by the suspect, was also in attendance at the court proceeding on Monday, where she took on the Department of Correctional Services.

Patricia Japhta, the mother of an eight-year-old girl who had been raped and stabbed by the suspect in the Michaela Williams murder case, was also in attendance at the court proceeding on Monday. Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency

