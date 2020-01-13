Cape Town - Beatrice Adams, the mother of 12-year-old Michaela Williams, had a panic attack minutes before her daughter's alleged killer made an appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday. The 48-year-old suspect faces charges of murder and kidnapping.
The minutes of waiting before the accused's bail application proved to be too much for Adams. She sobbed hysterically in the third row of the courtroom as everyone waited to catch a glimpse of the accused.
Many in attendance jumped out of their seats and started praying. A number of people shouted for someone to bring Adams some water.
Adams missed the bail application of the accused as she had collapsed and was carried out by people who came to support her.