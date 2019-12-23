The march, which started at Parliament, culminated in a dialogue at the Castle of Good Hope, where mothers who had lost their children to violence on the Cape Flats shared their stories.
The march was a continuation of the campaign to give courage and comfort to parents who had lost loved ones to violence.
Founder Avril Andrew said maintaining peace was important.
“There are a lot of mothers that have lost their children and at this time it is difficult for them as they cannot spend Christmas with them.