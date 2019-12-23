WATCH: Moms march against women, child abuse









MOMS Move For Justice, Peace and Reconciliation activists march to highlight abuse. Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The organisation Moms Move For Justice, Peace and Reconciliation was joined by parents and concerned community members for a march to highlight women and child abuse on Sunday. The march, which started at Parliament, culminated in a dialogue at the Castle of Good Hope, where mothers who had lost their children to violence on the Cape Flats shared their stories. The march was a continuation of the campaign to give courage and comfort to parents who had lost loved ones to violence. Founder Avril Andrew said maintaining peace was important. “There are a lot of mothers that have lost their children and at this time it is difficult for them as they cannot spend Christmas with them.

“Today is about getting together and acknowledging the pain and struggles they went through,” she said.

“We are hoping that next year we will come together to create safer spaces for them and work towards healing,” she added.

Eugene Schefers from the First Nations organisation said a lack of opportunities for young people bred widespread violence on the Cape Flats.

“When you live in an economic wasteland like the Cape Flats, with no opportunities for young people, you are sitting on a time bomb.

“Our kids are roaming the streets with no future job prospects and when hungry they take whatever they can to satisfy their needs,” he said.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez, who joined the march, said the department was working to reduce violence and murders by 50% in the next 10 years.

“The government cannot solve these issues, as they require society working together,” she said.

