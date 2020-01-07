She was speaking at a meeting, at which she was introduced to Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, to mark her first day at work.
Alongside Matakata was her boss, national Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole, and Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale.
Winde and Fritz handed over a copy of the provincial safety plan to Matakata, and committed to building a supportive and collaborative relationship between the Western Cape government and the police in the province.
On her list of priorities, Matakata said she would build a cohesion within the Western Cape police management, by ensuring police were accountable and responsive to community needs which, in her view, would guarantee quality service delivery.