WATCH: New Western Cape top cop pledges to shake up police force









Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata says she wants to ensure that police officers are accountable and responsive to the communities they serve. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata says she wants to ensure that police officers are accountable and responsive to the communities they serve. She was speaking at a meeting, at which she was introduced to Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, to mark her first day at work. Alongside Matakata was her boss, national Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole, and Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale. Winde and Fritz handed over a copy of the provincial safety plan to Matakata, and committed to building a supportive and collaborative relationship between the Western Cape government and the police in the province. On her list of priorities, Matakata said she would build a cohesion within the Western Cape police management, by ensuring police were accountable and responsive to community needs which, in her view, would guarantee quality service delivery.

“I have been keeping an eye on the issue of crime in this province, including crimes against women and children plaguing certain communities,” Matakata said.

“Briefly, at the weekend, I looked at the crime over the past 10 years. I looked at the trends. Since 2013, crime has gone up. As I indicated, there are things we need to tighten as the leadership of the province.”

She said it was on that basis they had come to the conclusion that an aggressive response, involving all stakeholders, was required.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata says she wants to ensure that police officers are accountable and responsive to the communities they serve. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Winde said crime in the province was a complex issue that needed all levels of government, civil society and members of the public to work together.

“I am pleased that the police and the Western Cape government have committed to collaborating to ensure citizens of this province are safe. We look forward to signing the protocol agreement with Police Minister Bheki Cele that will lay the framework for how we co-operate on the implementation of the Western Cape safety plan,” Winde said.

Fritz said Matakata had a wealth of experience in crime intelligence, having served in the Hawks for 15 years. “It’s my hope that our offices will work together in good faith and in a co-ordinated way to improve the safety of residents in the province.

“Going forward, I will work with Matakata to first implement the Western Cape Safety Plan in line with the national commissioner’s vision of creating ‘Safer Cities’. To do so, it is necessary to turn around the service delivery of the police at a station level,” Fritz said.

Lt General Yolisa Matakata. The Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla Sitole on Monday, 06 January 2020, presented the newly appointed Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Yolisa Matakata to the Premier of the Western Cape, Mr Alan Winde and MEC for Community Safety, Mr Albert Fritz at a meeting in the Premier’s office in Cape Town. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

