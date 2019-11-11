This comes after police conducted door-to-door raids and recovered more than 50 large LED TVs and arrested nine people at the weekend. The raids followed a community protest that saw participants taking to the nearby N1 highway to attack and loot passing vehicles.
On Sunday, police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the protest led to the closure of the N1 between Touws River and De Doorns in the Cape Winelands from Thursday after two trucks came under attack and a consignment of goods was looted.
Scenes of locals carrying large boxes containing TVs from one truck, an assortment of condiments from another, were captured in videos and pictures posted on social media platforms.
Potelwa said police teams, including detectives, promptly embarked on door-to-door raids in search of the stolen property. “The police searches continued until Saturday, where nine suspects, between the ages of 21 and 42, were arrested and some stolen property recovered in the raids.”