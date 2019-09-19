FAMILY grieve for slain police officer Hilton Joseph. Comforting them, Police Minister Bheki Cele said yesterday that SAPS officers should use deadly force when under attack. See story page 2 ISONKE MLAMLA

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday said SAPS officers should use deadly force when under attack “because these criminals know exactly what they are doing”. Cele was addressing mourners during the memorial service of slain police officer Hilton Joseph at the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Kleinvle

Cele said while he was Police Commissioner, he was accused of wanting to amend the Criminal Procedure Act.

“Now they can accuse me, I want to do it,” Cele said.

Despite the grieving, sad and emotional mood at the memorial service, the community celebrated after the minister announced that Joseph would be accorded a state burial.

Joseph and his colleague, Constable Terrence Mostert, from Mfuleni police station, were on patrol earlier this month when someone they confronted in Diepwater, Wesbank, shot them. Mostert survived the shooting.

Meanwhile, Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said three suspects were arrested in connection with Joseph’s murder.

Shane Swart, 20, appeared in Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court last Friday. The second suspect appeared at Bellville Magistrate’s Court last Tuesday and the case against him was withdrawn as he was acquitted of all criminal acts.

The third suspect was released after he could not be linked to the crime.

At the memeorial, Joseph’s colleagues described him as a man of action and an officer who was “allergic to crime”.

Nokuthula Qinga said Joseph was respectful and was always on time. Qinga said when she joined the police, Joseph welcomed her.

“He taught me many things, including how to respond to crime incidents,” she said.

Another colleague, Mishkaah Cassiem said Joseph “loved his family and respected his work”.

While the wounds from losing Joseph were still fresh, acting station commander for Mfuleni police station Sibulele Mvumbi said the fallen officer should be honoured for displaying courage, striving to maintain law and order and upholding public safety without discrimination.

Mvumbi said Joseph had been with the force for 32 years, and “was awarded five medals for loyal service”.

Joseph’s family lit candles in his honour during the service. His wife Maria, son Keanu and daughter Hillary said he was a loyal and good man.

Acting Western Cape police commissioner Sindile Mfazi, addressing the mourners, and said Joseph was killed by “senseless” criminals while serving the nation, and “died as a hero”.

“We want to express our appreciation for the contribution that you’ve made to SA by allowing Joseph to come and serve and become one of the heroes of the South African Police Service,” he said, as officials, family and friends laid wreaths at the Mfuleni police station in honour of Joseph.

