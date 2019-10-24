Cape Town - Communities and stakeholders in and around Gugulethu gathered and marched to the Gugulethu police station demanding safer communities.
A number of organisations, schools and businesses took part in the Gugulethu shutdown on Thursday morning to highlight crimes including Gender-Based Violence.
Marchers moved from various venues and stopped at Gugulethu Mall before embarking to the local police station to hand over a memorandum of grievances.
Inter-faith religious leaders met at the Manenberg police station at 9.30 am, and proceeded to march across the bridge to Gugulethu to support the Shut Down.
Gugulethu Development Forum (GDF) chairperson, Samora Nompunga said called on all the police stations in Gugulethu to have a "proper" system to deal with GBV cases.