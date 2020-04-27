Cape ArgusNews
People are decorating their windows, security gates and garage doors with messages of hope during the National Lockdown. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).
WATCH: SA children share their rainbow drawings amid Covid-19 lockdown

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 44m ago

Cape Town - All over the nation, children are drawing pictures of rainbows as a symbol of hope amid the Covid-19 lockdown. 

According to meteorology, a rainbow is a phenomenon that is caused by reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets resulting in a spectrum of light appearing in the sky. It takes the form of a multicoloured circular arc.

In society, the symbolism of rainbows can be interpreted in many ways, one being that they represent peace and serenity.

South Africa is also referred to as the Rainbow Nation, which was reportedly coined by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Here are pictures that African News Agency photographer Henk Kruger has snapped of Cape Town children displaying their rainbow drawings in the windows of their homes and gates:

These pictures were taken in Durbanville in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).

The City of Cape Town has also posted a video about how children across the country have been sharing their rainbows, encouraging everyone to stay strong.

