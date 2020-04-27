WATCH: SA children share their rainbow drawings amid Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - All over the nation, children are drawing pictures of rainbows as a symbol of hope amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to meteorology, a rainbow is a phenomenon that is caused by reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets resulting in a spectrum of light appearing in the sky. It takes the form of a multicoloured circular arc.

In society, the symbolism of rainbows can be interpreted in many ways, one being that they represent peace and serenity.

South Africa is also referred to as the Rainbow Nation, which was reportedly coined by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Here are pictures that African News Agency photographer Henk Kruger has snapped of Cape Town children displaying their rainbow drawings in the windows of their homes and gates: