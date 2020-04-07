WATCH: Social media users ready to police runners and joggers during lockdown

Cape Town - Spoof videos and memes mocking those who are unable to keep themselves off the streets during the countrywide lockdown have been going viral - with runners specifically being the target of the memes. Recently a pair was caught in video footage, violating the lockdown measures after running down Beach Road in Sea Point. Traffic officials caught up with the pair and let them off on a warning. Others on social media have also been remarking on how they are ready to “bel the polisie” for those runners they see disobeying lockdown rules.

This guy is jogging.. If he runs passed here again, ek bel die polisie. — Keneiloe (@Kenkayli) April 5, 2020

“Someone” is jogging in my complex. Should I bel die polisie? — sɔɐɐsı ǝuuʎן-zzoᴚ🇿🇦 (@RozzNotRoss) April 4, 2020

What's the point of taking videos of people breaking the law while jogging or walking their Dogs or braaing outside without calling the police? Bel die polisie!!! They must be arrested!!! — Judith M (@Ju_di_th_) March 30, 2020

Amy Charters from Bishops Court created a video where she was captured questioning ‘so-called’ runners from within her compound.

Charters said: “I have seen a lot of people not complying via Facebook and news of people just wandering down the streets and going about their daily business as normal. I feel that they are not taking it as seriously as the situation actually is.

“I understand in some situations, for some people it is difficult to isolate themselves and try to keep social distancing, for others it is not. People need to realise that we all need to work together, which a lot of South Africans have been working together,” Charters said.

“We need to try our very best to keep isolated, distancing from each other and we can definitely overcome this if we keep on doing that.

“Life has changed and it is changing. We all have to adapt to the situation. When there is a countrywide lockdown, it means for everyone, not for certain people, to keep everyone safe and isolated. We all have to work together to pull together at this time. No one is above the law.

“Everyone needs to stick to that. We are all going mad in isolation but we all have to adapt to how it is, at the moment.”

