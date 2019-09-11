The justice, crime prevention and security cluster ministers held a media briefing about the recent incidents of public violence in different parts of the country. Jairus Mmutle GCIS

Cape Town - The government is reviewing laws to ensure parole is not granted for people who were convicted of sexual offences and to implement stricter bail conditions for alleged sexual offenders. The justice, crime prevention and security cluster said this while detailing its plans in Parliament yesterday to deal with gender-based violence

Defence and Military Veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the cluster noted the high level of sexual offences at institutions of higher learning. “To address this matter, Police Minister Bheki Cele has been tasked to convene a meeting with all vice-chancellors to reassess campus security,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said victim support and services would be strengthened.

The National Prosecuting Authority and the police had been instructed to review and update the anti-rape and sexual gender-based violence (GBV) policy. She said to date the government had in place 92 sexual offences courts and 11 would be finalised by the end of the financial year, with one opening this weekend in Limpopo.

“This will ensure that matters which relate to sexual offences are dealt with speedily by the justice system. As the cluster, we’re committed to engaging with the affected communities to find lasting solutions to crime, violence and drug trafficking. We further would like to appeal to the communities to partner with law enforcement agencies and community organisations to make sure our country is safe, peaceful and prosperous,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

Classes were disrupted amid GBV protests at the CPUT campus on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lauren Kansley said they were aware of the class disruptions and demands from certain student groups that all CPUT campuses should be shut down completely.

Kansley said according to these groups, the protest was in support of the GBV cause. “The institution has already dedicated two days of the academic programme to this issue and an immediate GBV plan of action was communicated to staff and students on Monday.”

Meanwhile, the city council is planning a candlelight vigil and pledge for men tomorrow at the Civic Centre.

