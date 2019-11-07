WATCH: State says they're ready to start with Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder trial









Uyinene Mrwetyana’s alleged killer, Luyanda Botha has been charged with two counts of rape, a murder charge, and one count of defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Screenshot Cape Town - Uyinene Mrwetyana’s alleged killer, Luyanda Botha, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court again on Thursday, where the case was formally transferred to the Western Cape High Court. Botha has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to a murder charge, and will also face one count of defeating the ends of justice. The Post Office worker is accused of raping and murdering the UCT student at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont in August. On Tuesday, his legal team has confirmed that he will no longer be seeking bail. "The defence has been handed over an indictment as well as a summary of facts which lists the charges," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila. "We will be going to the Western Cape High Court next Friday."

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s alleged killer, Luyanda Botha has been charged with two counts of rape, a murder charge, and one count of defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

Ntabazalila added that anything can be expected next week and that the State hopes that the trial will start but it would be difficult to say if that is the case.

"It is up to the defence what they bring to the table, but we are ready as the State to start with the trial.

"I do not have the number of witnesses, but there is an order of the court that the names of the witness may not be revealed, but I'm not sure of the exact number."

Botha, is represented by John Solomons, while NPA heavyweight Rodney de Kock will lead the State's case.

