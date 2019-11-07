Cape Town - Uyinene Mrwetyana’s alleged killer, Luyanda Botha, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court again on Thursday, where the case was formally transferred to the Western Cape High Court.
Botha has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to a murder charge, and will also face one count of defeating the ends of justice.
The Post Office worker is accused of raping and murdering the UCT student at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont in August. On Tuesday, his legal team has confirmed that he will no longer be seeking bail.
"The defence has been handed over an indictment as well as a summary of facts which lists the charges," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila.
"We will be going to the Western Cape High Court next Friday."