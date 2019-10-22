Minister of Police in South Africa Bheki Cele addressing the guests from other countries who attended the 13th International Intellectual Property Crime conference, held at the Century City Conference. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Police Minister, Bheki Cele, has highlighted the negative impacts of purchasing counterfeit goods and the illegal downloading of online content - saying it has the potential of destroying legitimate businesses. Cele was addressing delegates at the 13th International Law Enforcement Intellectual Property Crime Conference, currently underway in Cape Town's Century City. The conference is being co-hosted by INTERPOL and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, South African Police Service, in partnership with (UL) Underwriters Laboratories and the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC).

He told delegates that the challenge about intellectual property crime is that it is treated differently from traditional crime.

"But the concept is the same theft is theft," Cele said. "If we want to dismantle these criminals, we need to work together."

Minister of Police in South Africa Bheki Cele addressing the guests from other countries who attended the 13th International Intellectual Property Crime conference,held at the Century City Conference. Next to him is the acting police commissioner Bonang Ngwenya. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Xhosa traditional dancers from kwaLanga performing at the Interpol intellectual Property Crime conference held at the Century City conference Hall. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The conference has developed into a great educational and networking tool for public and private sector organizations. It provides rights holders with an unsurpassed opportunity to meet and network with front-line operational law enforcement officers from a large number of countries representing a diverse cross-section of police, customs, prosecution and regulatory agencies.

Among the delegates, was INTERPOL's secretary-general, Jürgen Stock, where he thanked the attendees and said innovation and cooperation are at the heart of this year's conference.

"We know that organized crime groups constantly innovate and are quick to adopt new technologies. Digital platforms, cryptocurrencies and the Darknet are just some of the topics to be discussed over the coming days, both in terms of innovation in the criminal world and how the law enforcement community can respond," Stock said.