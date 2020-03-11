WATCH: Three people currently in Tygerberg Hospital's coronavirus isolation ward

Cape Town - It was revealed that at the moment, three people are under quarantine at Tygerberg Hospital following the news of the Western Cape's first confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) case.



The news comes following a briefing by Tygerberg Hospital's Dr Jantjie Taljaard, who is the hospital's Infectious Diseases Physician. Taljaard was joined by Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, Premier Alan Winde along with departmental health experts outside Tygerberg Hospital's isolation unit on Wednesday morning. Dr Taljaard assured members of the media that South Africa is not experiencing a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus, however, the province is preparing itself. The Department of Health confirmed in a statement that the first case is "a 36-year-old male who had travelled to multiple countries including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey". "He returned to South Africa on the 9th of March 2020," Mkhize said.

Winde said over 3000 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the country with very few testing positive, while Mbombo added that the most important would be to identify, isolate and treat.

"The minister of health informed us that we do have the first confirmed coronavirus case for the Western Cape. This is a person who travelled extensively, internationally, came back to South Africa, and presented some flu-like symptoms. Following the process, [he] went to a private healthcare facility, was quarantined for the last 48-hours until confirmation has come through, and now we have received that confirmation," Winde said.

"That person is receiving medical care as needed."

Contact tracing has commenced for the first confirmed patient of Covid-19. A team has been dispatched and the patient is currently under self quarantine at his home. According to the health department, it is not necessary to admit the patient to hospital as he is not sick but presented signs of the virus.

The people in isolation are awaiting test results which is expected to be available later today. They are not seriously ill, but were admitted for containment purposes in case their tests are positive.

Dr Jantjie Taljaard, Tygerberg Hospital's Infectious Diseases Physician, was joined by Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, Premier Alan Winde along with the department of health experts outside the hospital's coronavirus isolation unit on Wednesday morning. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

Dr Beth Engelbrecht, head of Western Cape Health Department, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and Premier Alan Winde with nurses in Coronavirus Isolation Ward. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

