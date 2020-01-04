WATCH: ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’ brings colour to the streets of Cape Town









West London All Stars from Athlone took to the streets in the sweltering Cape Town heart on Saturday as they participated in the 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar' parade, also known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency been camping out since Wednesday to get a glimpse of the colourful spectacle which made its way through streets on Saturday. Cape Town - Spectators, who have been eager to get prime spots for the annual Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” parade through the city centre have Muneeb Gambeno, one of the directors of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), said troupes have been hard at work preparing. “Preparations for the event is all year long. We already started with the preparations for next year’s event even though we are just at the beginning of implementing this year’s event,” said Gambeno. He said a team from KKKA, external service providers and experts had been working tirelessly in providing security services and the necessary infrastructure and amenities such as toilets, fencing and a grandstand.

“There’s a big focus on ensuring that the event is safe and secure and that people have the types of amenities that are available to them.”

KKKA has been in existence since 1995 and is the official organiser of the Cape Town Street Parade.

Claude Jonas, of Baruch Entertainers, said his group has been part of the parade over the past three years.

“We are currently 1500 in our troupe and we have been preparing for about eight months for the Street Parade.

“It’s a lot of hard work because you have to get uniforms and also prepare your music band and everything else to make sure we can entertain the people on the highest level and also carry the heritage of our culture and traditions,” said Jonas.

“We’ve had our smaller parades where we go into the communities with a band and with a troupe to showcase the organisation and also to draw people in.”

Jonas said uniforms were sold to generate funds for the troupe.

“Buses are very expensive and with that you also have to make sure that your people have food during the day as well as making sure that they get home safely.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Spectators seen enjoying the festivities at the annual Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” parade. Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency

Motorists and commuters have been warned as several roads in the city will be closed for today's carnival.

Roads closed include Hanover Street, between Chapel Street and Adderley Street; Tennant Street, between Caledon and Sir Lowry Roads; Sir Lowry Road, between Darling and Tennant Streets. Primrose, Canterbury and Harrington will also be closed between Caledon and Darling streets.

Parliament Street between Longmarket and Darling streets; Parade Street between Caledon and Darling streets; Corporation and Plein streets between Longmarket and Darling streets will be closed.

All closures will be in effect from 6am until midnight.

Spectators seen enjoying the festivities at the annual Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” parade. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency

Spectators seen enjoying the festivities at the annual Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” parade. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency

Baruch Entertainers from Elsies River performing at the Cape Minstrel Carnival on Saturday. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency.

Baruch Entertainers from Elsies River performing at the Cape Minstrel Carnival on Saturday. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency.

