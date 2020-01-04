Muneeb Gambeno, one of the directors of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), said troupes have been hard at work preparing.
“Preparations for the event is all year long. We already started with the preparations for next year’s event even though we are just at the beginning of implementing this year’s event,” said Gambeno.
He said a team from KKKA, external service providers and experts had been working tirelessly in providing security services and the necessary infrastructure and amenities such as toilets, fencing and a grandstand.