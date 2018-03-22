Hundreds of wheelchair bound participants took part in a walk on the Sea Point Promenade yesterday. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Hundreds of wheelchair bound people participated in a wheelchair walk along Sea Point Promenade.

“Every year on Human Rights Day I host this walk. I started off with 15 and this year we are on 350. I run a charity and my passion is for people living with disabilities,” said organiser, Kamile Abbas.

Abbas said he hoped to reach 1000 people next year. Abbas also has another charity drive called “Things On Wheels” - a feeding scheme.

“They must just support me because we plan on taking this to new heights,” Abbas said. He added that he just wants to make people happy.

“I just want to make them happy because they often think that they are useless but I want to remind them that they are not and that there are people here to support them,” Abbas said.

Many wheelchair bound participants took part, ranging from young to old.

The participants were also treated to a free breakfast after the walk.

“This is my second year participating and I like this event because I am around people who are going through something I am going through as well,” Vincent Sambatha said.

He is from a disabled squad club located in Mitchells Plain.

“The weather is beautiful and everything is just great today. I am looking forward to next year,” he said.

Some well-known figures also took part in the walk such as cricket player for the Cobras, Qaasim Adams.

“It is a beautiful public holiday out. It’s always a good cause helping people that are disabled and the organisers did a wonderful job because this is a great cause,” he said.

