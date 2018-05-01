Renaldo van Rooyen and Taufeeq Ebrahim tried to sell Zara Hector's boyfriend's BMW Z3 to a drug dealer for R400, the case had previously revealed.

Cape Town - Renaldo van Rooyen and Tawfeeq Ebrahim have been found guilty of the murder of Kuils River mom Zara Hector.

Judgment was handed down by Judge Lister Nuku in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The WC High Court has convicted two men,Renaldo Van Rooyen and Tawfeeq Ebrahim, 4 the murder of Kuils River mom, Zara Hector. @TheCapeArgus — Zodidi Dano (@Zoey_dano) May 2, 2018

She had been hacked to death with a hammer on March 15, 2016. Her body was discovered ten days later.

Both had pleaded guilty to her murder and did not testify in court.

SLAIN: Zara Jane Hector was found dead in March 2016

Judge Nuku said the State had proved both of the accused were in each other's company on the day Hector was murdered.

Watch: As they are taken down. Sentencing proceedings will start on Monday. pic.twitter.com/kVUygZAMN5 — Zodidi Dano (@Zoey_dano) May 2, 2018

Sentencing proceedings will start on Monday, May 7.

