WCED alerts Cape parents that 2021 school applications opens on Monday









The Western Cape Education Department is encouraging parents to enrol their children for the 2021 school year, which opens Monday, February 17. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)/ Archive Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department is encouraging parents to enrol their children for the 2021 school year, which opens on Monday and closes on March 17. Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the month-long window period allows all parents plenty of time to complete their applications. "I encourage parents to apply to at least three schools, including their closest school, and to apply as early as possible – don’t wait until the last minute," Schäfer said. She encouraged parents to use the online system to apply. The system was piloted last year, and Schäfer said this year, it would be expanded to all schools across the province. "Schools will assist parents in applying online if they do not have the means to do so. If this is not possible, then the school will provide a paper-based application to complete," she said.

Schäfer said schools may also ask parents for further information depending on their admissions policy – as long as that would be in line with the South African Schools Act and the national and provincial policies on admission.

"I advise parents to contact schools they would like to apply to beforehand to check their admissions policy and to ensure that they supply all the documents required by these schools."

"Registering on the admissions website or submitting an application does not mean the learner has been enrolled at a school. Parents will be informed of the outcome of their applications by email or SMS between May 15 and 22."

Schäfer said if a learner is offered a place, parents must confirm acceptance of a space by June 5, and said If they only receive an offer after June 5, they must confirm acceptance within three days.

The required documents for an application are:

Certified copy of ID/Birth Certificate

Immunisation card/Road to Health chart (Primary Schools only)

The learner’s last school report (if the learner has already been in school)

A study permit issued by Home Affairs (if the learner is a foreign national)

Parents can also visit the WCED website and read the Learner Enrolment FAQs here: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/learner-enrolment-faq

[email protected]