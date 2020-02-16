Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department is encouraging parents to enrol their children for the 2021 school year, which opens on Monday and closes on March 17.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the month-long window period allows all parents plenty of time to complete their applications.
"I encourage parents to apply to at least three schools, including their closest school, and to apply as early as possible – don’t wait until the last minute," Schäfer said.
She encouraged parents to use the online system to apply. The system was piloted last year, and Schäfer said this year, it would be expanded to all schools across the province.
"Schools will assist parents in applying online if they do not have the means to do so. If this is not possible, then the school will provide a paper-based application to complete," she said.