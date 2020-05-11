Western Cape dam levels sitting at 36.4%

Cape Town - The weekly update on the Western Cape dam levels has shown that the dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are combined sitting at 53.9%, while the average dam level for the Western Cape is 36.4%.

Compared to last year, the dam levels for the City of Cape Town was at 45.3% and the average dam level for the Western Cape in 2019 was 33.5%.

Anton Bredell, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC in the Western Cape, said the weather outlook for the winter remains largely unpredictable.

“Our major concerns at the moment remains the central Karoo region and the upper regions of the West Coast. My department is in constant communication with the South African Weather Services with regards to the outlook for the winter season. The predictability remains largely uncertain at this stage.”

Bredell has urged the public to continue to use water responsibly.