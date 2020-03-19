Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo tests negative for Covid-19

Cape Town - Western Cape Minister of Health Nomafrench Mbombo has tested negative for Covid-19. This was announced by Premier Alan Winde on Thursday. Mbombo on Wednesday announced she would go into self-quarantine as a precaution after she came into contact with Consul General of France in Cape Town, Laurent Amar, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Mbombo said she came into contact with Amar whom she met 14 days ago, where "the last interaction [was] at a meeting full than more than 50+ people". Winde said that they "are all glad for this result, and hope it serves it to allay the concerns of others who have been in contact with her". When asked why she posted on social media about her possible exposure to the coronavirus, Mbombo said thats she it as a chance to create awareness, and to test the system.

"Many people saw [Amar's] status and could’ve thought ‘I might be dying’. I was putting people at ease by posting on Facebook. We are distant contacts. Some of us have to be the voice of reason. And I also wanted to give people confidence in the system. I take responsibility and you should too.”

The Health MEC posted that while she received messages of support, she also "got thousands of hate messages and I lost colleagues and friends in the process".

She added: "I saw it as an opportunity to test the system because some people have been complaining about the paperwork at private testing sites, and that it was stressful. So I thought let me be the guinea pig."

Winde said: "I appeal to everyone to play their part by washing their hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer when water and soap are out of reach. Do not touch your own face, don’t touch other people and ensure that you are keeping distance between yourself and other people. These behaviour changes are the best tools we have at our disposal.

"I will continue to work from home as much as possible, in line with my call to all businesses for all those who can, to work from home. Keeping a distance is the very best way to prevent the spread of the virus. By doing so, we are also helping those who cannot work from home, by de-congesting work places, and reducing the likelihood of exposure to the virus. We all have a role to play.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999



