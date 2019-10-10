Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court was in disarray on Wednesday when cases had to be postponed after casual interpreters stayed at home because of outstanding money owed to them.
Some of the matters on the roll for today would also be affected after the interpreters said: “We don’t have money to come work and (have been) waiting for two weeks (for) outstanding money.
“That’s why we stayed at home yesterday, (and will) today and possibly Friday. We were told that the money was processed.
“The money will take about three days to be cleared in our accounts.
“Without money there is no way that we can come to work.”