Western Cape High Court rules NGOs cannot be prevented from distributing food

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Civil society organisations and soup kitchen operators have welcomed a Western Cape High Court ruling which ordered that the government cannot be allowed to prevent people from exercising their existing rights to distribute and receive food. The 1 000 Women Trust approached the court after Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu enforced a ban on soup kitchens and drew up regulations that prevented the distribution of food parcels by NGOs. Judge Robert Henney ordered that no members of the Department of Social Development or the police were entitled to prevent the distribution of food. The matter was postponed to June 19 for further hearing. Tina Thiart, founder member of the 1 000 Women Trust pleaded with the general public to continue supporting NPOs and soup kitchens.

“Give your time, money and goods-in-kind.

“All people have the right to food and the right to share their resources,” said Thiart.

Social development MEC Sharna Fernandez welcomed the judgment.

“We wish to reiterate that the draft directions in their current form will have unintended major negative consequences for any NGO, private donor or any civil society organisations wanting to distribute food relief to vulnerable people in society.

“It is in the public’s best interest that the directions adopted are clear and practical, so that food aid can reach the people who are most in need,”she said.

Fernandez said the department remained concerned about some of the other requirements highlighted in the proposed draft directions, besides the ban on cooked food.

[email protected]