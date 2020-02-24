Dugmore has accused Bredell of interfering in the appointment of the director of corporate services at George municipality, where the DA is battling to remove its own mayor.
Dugmore demanded that Premier Alan Winde sack Bredell and laid a complaint against Bredell with the public protector. Bredell, who was speaking during the debate on the premier’s State of the Province Address (Sopa), in turn accused the ANC of corruption and broken promises.
“As minister I’m responsible for every citizen in this province whether they vote DA or not and my actions are open fro scrutiny without fear or favour. My actions confirm that even in DA-run councils I’ve not hesitated to designate independent investigators to look into allegations of corruption, fraud and maladministration,” said Bredell.
“When it comes to the George municipality, for example, the record shows that I immediately ensured that the Hawks received these reports of alleged fraud and corruption which resulted in the raid by the Hawks, regardless of the fact that two days later there was a by-election in that municipality. And yet they call me biased.”