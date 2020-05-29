Western Cape records 34 more Covid-19 deaths as cases increase to 18 350

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded 34 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 437. As of 1pm on Friday, May 29, the Western Cape has 8 083 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 18 350 confirmed cases and 9 830 recoveries with 887 people in hospital of which 188 are in ICU or high care. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced. Picture: Western Cape Government Dashboard Western Cape's Recoveries: The Western Cape now has over 1 700 more recovered patients than active Covid-19 infections in the province. The premier said that while they're pleased that nearly 10 000 people have recovered from the coronavirus, "we must not become complacent".



He said that the Western Cape’s new scenario planning has indicated that the province should expect the peak at the end of June or beginning of July.





"At this peak, these models indicate that we will require 7 800 hospital beds at our peak and 9 300 people could die. The Western Cape has worked hard to prepare its systems in line with our initial projections based on available evidence at that stage, which predicted a lower demand on our healthcare services.





"We will now look at all of the available options to us to determine how best to further strengthen our health systems response and will communicate these soon," he said.





He said that the Western Cape Government will take decisions with the best interests of the people at heart as the whole country will move to lockdown level 3 on Monday. Winde stressed that while restrictions will be eased, residents cannot see this as a return to the way things were.





"The move to alert level 3 requires all of us to work even harder to protect ourselves and our loved ones.





"For those who are in the high risk groups- being over the age of 55 or with an underlying illness- it is most important that you continue to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. Businesses who employ people in these groups must find ways to allow them to work from home or take additional precautions to keep them safe during this time," Winde said.





"As more sections of the economy open up, public spaces will become busier and more people will be outside of their homes. We all have to take responsibility and ensure that we are taking all the necessary steps to stay safe. Hand washing, hygiene, keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres from any other person, and correctly wearing your clean, cloth mask are simple steps that can have a big impact."

