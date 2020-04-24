Western Cape's rapid rise in Covid-19 cases 'a natural result' of testing, says Winde

Cape Town - "I understand that our residents are worried as they see the number of new laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases grow rapidly in the Western Cape, but this is a natural result of our more rigorous testing approach." This comes from Premier Alan Winde after he announced the latest Covid-19 figures for the Western Cape on Friday. Aside from the continued growth in cases and active cases that the province is handling, Winde also revealed that there were three more deaths, bringing the total to 28. As of the 5pm on 23 April, the Western Cape has recorded 1 314 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection. (The data is reported as at 5pm on the previous day, rather than at midnight, in order to allow more time to prepare the daily reports. Lab results are also accessed directly from laboratories in the province, and there can be a lag between these results and those formally registered on the system with the National Department of Health.) This can create discrepancies between the national and provincial data the premier said but does not impact the accuracy of any of the numbers released.

"Our strategy is to do screening and testing even more rigorously. This is the best way to contain the virus and to flatten the curve.

"We are going to face a very challenging time in the weeks and months to come. The lockdown has helped, but it has not stopped the virus. The peak is still to come, and many people will be infected by Covid-19," Winde said.

"That is why it is so important that every single one of us continue to play our part to flatten the curve. If we do this, we can prevent our health system from being overwhelmed, and we can save many lives."

A total of 150 847 people have been screened in the province this month - with 6 006 sent for testing.

Winde said: "Our increased focus on screening and testing has helped us to respond to areas of risk as we identify them, and then quarantine or isolate people where necessary, as part of our prevention strategy."