Winde calls for entire Western Cape to move to level 3 of lockdown

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for entire province to move to level 3 of the lockdown, in conjunction with its targeted hotspot plan, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night.

Winde said the Western Cape government will use the process of consultation announced by the president to make clear its position that the entire province must move down to level 3 as soon as possible, preferably before the end of May 2020.

"With our health care system prepared, it is simply no longer possible to maintain level 4 restrictions anywhere in the Western Cape or South Africa. The economic crisis caused by these restrictions has resulted in a life-threatening humanitarian disaster that will only worsen in the months ahead," he said.

"The Western Cape has adopted a data-led, evidence-based approach to our Covid-19 response, with targeted Whole-of-Government interventions in hotspots. These hotspots are not whole provinces or even districts. They are geographical areas where people live, down to street-level.

"This is the plan that we presented to the national Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, and which had already been adopted by our cabinet," Winde said.