Ronalda Nalumango, the ANC’s interim provincial co-ordinator, said they were apprehensive “that the geographical spread of the 3000 law enforcement officers and what resources would be at their disposal per areas of concern is unclear”.
The leader of the opposition in the legislature, the ANC’s Cameron Dugmore, said: “All genuine initiatives to combat crime and violence need to be welcomed.”
However, he added that the strategy should support communities affected by crime by involving them directly.
“My concern is that there is no detail about the specific plan and resource allocation to areas like Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Delft and Philippi,” said Dugmore.
Speaking on behalf of the Good party, Brett Herron, said while the party welcomed the move, “the premier’s safety plan is too much hyperbole and not enough strategy”.
Herron said: “I think it is important to acknowledge the premier’s attempt at addressing violence and crime in our province.
“This is the right thing to do.
“However, a plan that is not embedded in a holistic strategy with clear outcomes is in danger of chasing meaningless quick-wins.”
Meanwhile, Andrew Faull, a senior researcher on the Justice and Violence Prevention Programme at the Institute for Security Studies, said it was “an excellent-sounding plan”.
He said the dual focus on law enforcement and primary violence prevention was something that had been missing from national responses to crime and violence (at least at an implementation level), and which was necessary for success.
“This is one of the surest ways to reduce serious violence over the short term, and is something the SAPS and national government have been unable to address,” said Faull.@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus