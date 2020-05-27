Winde welcomes Mkhize's clarification on level 3 after presentation mix up

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the clarity Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize provided on Wednesday following confusion that some areas would remain on level 4. Mkhize released a statement where he revealed that the entire country would move to level 3 and those hotspot areas he mentioned in his presentation would receive greater intervention. The minister’s clarification comes after he presented a slide to Parliament’s National Council of Provinces on Tuesday which implied that some parts of the country would remain under level 4 because of the high levels of infections. The health minister said the slide presented was old and that the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, remained valid. Premier Winde welcomed Mkhize's announcement and he said that the Western Cape Government is mindful that the lockdown has placed severe pressure on the people of this province.

"A move to level 3 will allow more people to return to work, and allow them to put food on the table for their families. It will however, also require increased vigilance from every single person to ensure that they are protecting themselves and their loved ones.

"The Western Cape Government is implementing its targeted hotspot strategy in the areas where the highest numbers of infections occur. This whole of government response, will also require co-operation from all residents and from business, community groups, NGOs and civil society to ensure that it is successful," Winde said.

"Level 3 will require us to act with greater consideration for our own safety and the safety of those around us. Hygiene measures such as washing our hands regularly and keeping workspaces clean, and coughing into a tissue or your arm remain of utmost importance. We must still stay home as much as possible and avoid large gatherings.

"Always keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres from any other person and wear a clean, cloth mask when outside of the home. If you feel sick or unwell, stay at home. These measures have the ability to significantly flatten the curve of infection if everyone commits to them."