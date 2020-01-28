Community member Teun Baartman said: “The purpose of this petition is to preserve the open spaces that we have in Woodstock so that residents can have access to them.”
The City is proposing that the public open space bordered by Golders Green Rd, Melbourne Road, Victoria Walk and Earl Street in Woodstock, be reserved for incorporation into a housing development. The land is adjacent to the old Woodstock Hospital.
Baartman said: “Woodstock has been considered an easy target by the City to solve their housing crisis.
“This is a housing development and we are not sure why they would want to utilise the open field when they have promised to redevelop Woodstock Hospital.”