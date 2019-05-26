In an unrelated incident, details were also obtained on where the firearms and ammunition being kept at premises in Kensington. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Cape Town - On Saturday, May 25, at approximately 13:05 an intelligence undercover operation was conducted by members attached to Anti-Gang Unit (Visible and Detective Component). Information was received with regard to a possible corrupt official attached to Worcester Correctional Service.

The operation was conducted at a fast food outlet in Worcester. R3000 in cash as well as 295 grams of TIK were taken by the suspect from the SAPS agent, which led to his arrest.

The 29-year-old male suspect is a warden at Worcester Correctional Service. He was arrested inside a fast food outlet and in his possession he had a black backpack.

The suspect is due to appear in the Worcester Magistrates Court on Monday, 27 May, on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

In unrelated incident, on Saturday morning, two murder cases were reported at Kensington SAPS.

An intelligence driven operation by members attached to Anti-Gang Unit received and followed up on information from sources within the community who gave details on the above murders.

Details were also obtained on where the firearms and ammunition were kept at a premises in Waarnemer Street, Factreton, Kensington.

At the mentioned address members confiscated one silencer, one .45 barrel, fifty 9mm rounds, eighteen 7,65 rounds, one.22 round and one .38 special round.

Three 9mm rounds were found in front of the house in the garden by SAPS member who also confiscated twenty-seven 9mm rounds and two 7.65 rounds.

After further investigation, the suspects pointed out where a CZ 75 firearm with a magazine, containing fifteen 9mm rounds with serial number intact and one empty magazine were buried.

The members dug up and found the firearm where-after the 28 year old suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspect will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday, on the mentioned charges.

