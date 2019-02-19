Caster Semenya hugs advocate Norman Arendse as they arrive for the first day of a hearing at the international Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland. Photo: Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP

Caster Semenya is a woman. She should compete with other women. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it. This business of the IAAF and the adjustment of their rules that state something along the lines that women with elevated testosterone levels in the male range need to drop their levels to the female range for at least six months in order to be eligible to compete with other females is seriously suspect.

Sportsmen and women are by their very nature above average. And among those above average individuals are other individuals who are even higher above average.

These are our sports gods, our heroes, the ones who inspire others.

Let’s look at football: any young, up-and-coming footballer believes they could play at the level of Jonny Evans or Phil Jones, but they know in their heart of hearts they will never be the next Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Should Usain Bolt have been allowed to dominate sprinting for so long? How about tennis? Does Serena Williams have an unfair advantage and thus should not compete with other females?

Give me a break.

This is what sports is about. You’re good, but there’s always someone better than you.

Messi won the Ballon d’Or four times in a row before Ronaldo was awarded his second.

The beauty of sport is that it pushes the sports people to better themselves, to keep improving, scoring more goals, running faster, hitting harder and aiming higher.

The IAAF needs to get off its high horse and understand one thing: Semenya simply is a cut above the rest. Her “unfair” advantage is that she’s just better. And the rest of the cry-baby runners who compete against her either need to up their game, or choose another event.

What Semenya has already been put through is disgraceful and now she faces another battle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

She has the backing of a top law firm. She has the backing of her federation. She has the backing of her country. And she has the backing of this newspaper.

Hands off Caster.

* Lance Witten is the live editor for the Cape Argus.

** To comment on this story, write to [email protected] Responses must include full names, addresses, and contact details (not for publication).

Cape Argus

