The well-known building situated at the top of Long Street in the Cape Town CBD, which was already painted with a South African flag has had a Springbok added to it and the words "Stronger Together. We thank you". The Springboks will be touring the Mother City as part of their celebratory tour and to show off the Webb Ellis Cup that they won in the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town will be welcoming the victorious Springboks to the Mother City today for the final leg of the team's Rugby World Cup trophy tour. The team will start at City Hall at 11am, before driving through Adderley Street, Wale Street, Long Street, Buitensingel Street, Loop Street and Strand Street before moving on to Langa, Belhar, Robert Sobukwe Road, Uitsig, Elsies River and Ravensmead in the afternoon.

City officials have said that Cape Town, in conjunction with the SA Rugby Union, has been working hard to put together a celebration to honour the team, as well as the millions of fans who had been cheering for them during the tournament.

“As the City of Cape Town and citizens of this beautiful country, we are proud of the hard work this team has put in, which has culminated in them being crowned world champions,” said mayor Dan Plato.

“We are ready to welcome them to Cape Town for a spirited victory parade and I want to call on all of Cape Town to come out and show their support for our Bokke. We want to show our gratitude to them for bringing home the cup and making all of South Africa so proud of them."