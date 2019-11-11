The team will start at City Hall at 11am, before driving through Adderley Street, Wale Street, Long Street, Buitensingel Street, Loop Street and Strand Street before moving on to Langa, Belhar, Robert Sobukwe Road, Uitsig, Elsies River and Ravensmead in the afternoon.
City officials have said that Cape Town, in conjunction with the SA Rugby Union, has been working hard to put together a celebration to honour the team, as well as the millions of fans who had been cheering for them during the tournament.
“As the City of Cape Town and citizens of this beautiful country, we are proud of the hard work this team has put in, which has culminated in them being crowned world champions,” said mayor Dan Plato.
“We are ready to welcome them to Cape Town for a spirited victory parade and I want to call on all of Cape Town to come out and show their support for our Bokke. We want to show our gratitude to them for bringing home the cup and making all of South Africa so proud of them."