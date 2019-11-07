Maweni, 33, has developed netball coaching clinics for the underprivileged kids of Khayelitsha as her way of giving back.
“The programme aims to create a higher standard for women’s sport in Khayelitsha and the ability of coaches to help their athletes develop better skills. There is a lot of potential among these kids and sport will take them away from social ills,” she said.
Maweni grew up in the Eastern Cape, where she first played netball in the village of Cala. She arrived in Cape Town as a young woman and joined a local team in Khayelitsha.
Maweni explained her route to becoming a Proteas player.