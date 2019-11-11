Thousands of Capetonians took the streets on Monday to show their love and support for the Springbok players as they end of their victory tour.

Cape Town - Thousands of Capetonians took the streets on Monday morning to show their love and support for the Springbok players as they arrived at the last leg of their victory tour. The team returned home from their World Cup final win against England at the Yokohama Stadium in Japan last week, and are showing off the 4.5kg Webb Ellis Cup to thousands of local fans along various routes in Cape Town.

Their victory tour kicked off at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last Thursday, and similar scenes are already being seen in Cape Town with fans in high spirits lining the streets and waving South African flags.

Mayor Dan Plato said the City and the South African Rugby Union (Saru) had been working hard in the lead up to today’s tour.

“We are proud of the hard work this team has put in, which has culminated in them being crowned World Champions. We are ready to welcome them to Cape Town for a gees-filled victory parade and I want to call on all of Cape Town to come out and show their support for our Bokke. We want to show our gratitude to them for bringing home the cup and making all of South Africa so proud of them. We are also thrilled that, as a cherry on top, Cape Town will be the home of the Webb Ellis Cup for the next four years,” said Plato.