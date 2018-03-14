Cape Town - Two men have been arrested for being in possession of a mountain bike belonging to a 68-year-old cyclist who was stabbed to death while riding in Sun Valley, near Fish Hoek, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the suspects, in their twenties, were due to appear at the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday for possession of suspected stolen property.

One man was arrested for being in possession of Ian Macpherson’s bicycle and the other for being in possession of his cellphone.

“We are yet to charge a suspect for murder, and the circumstances surrounding the matter are still under investigation,” said Traut.

In less than 24 hours after Macpherson was killed, cyclist Justin Bryan Kightley, 45, was robbed of his bicycle while riding to work in Rondebosch on Wednesday. He works in Sea Point.

Kightley said the robber held a knife against his chest but did not physically hurt him. He said crime against cyclists was “out of control”.

He said the suspect was walking a dog, “so I didn’t suspect anything”.

Kightley said after robbing him the suspect rode in the direction of the N2.

Macpherson’s friend, Derek Hutton, said Macpherson was “totally harmless” when he was attacked.

He said he and other cyclists felt “very insecure” because he knew four people who have had their bikes stolen, including his.

“I know another three guys who have been held up or accosted in some way,” said Hutton.

Table Mountain Watch spokesperson Andre van Schalkwyk said: “To the best of my knowledge, no safety measures have been put in place following the recent attacks.

“The various city law enforcement units as well as SAPS and SANParks have to put these in place.

"From our point of view, we want people to understand the risks of cycling, hiking or climbing in areas that are known criminal hot spots and to ensure they have done everything they can to be safe. Relying on the authorities is not going to be good enough,” said Van Schalkwyk.

Cyclists from across Cape Town met at The Glen Hotel in Sea Point on Wednesday night to discuss safety concerns.

