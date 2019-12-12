Council chairperson Kathleen Matolo-Dlepu said the declaration paved the way for complying private institutions to contribute to the legal profession.
“We welcome the judgment of the Constitutional Court as it has been previously pointed out that we needed clarity on the matter to ensure that we comply with the Act. The judgment has paved the way for complying private institutions of higher learning to contribute to access to the legal profession,” Matolo-Dlepu said.
In February, the Pietermaritzburg High Court declared section 26(1)(a) of the Legal Practice Act constitutionally invalid as it only allowed LLB graduates from public universities to enter the profession.
The court also found that students studying towards the Independent Institute of Education’s (IIE) LLB degree at Varsity College were qualified to enter the legal profession after graduation.