Jeffrey Thompson, 34, was convicted on 15 charges including two counts of murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, six counts of housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, housebreaking with the intention to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The father of five confessed to the crimes and assisted police with pointing out details of the crimes, after which he entered into a plea agreement with the State, thereby avoiding a trial.
He received life imprisonment for each of the two murders and the court ordered that all the sentences run concurrently with the life sentences.
Incidents of violence were traced back to September 2017 when Thompson struck his girlfriend, Magdalene Willemien Simons, 31, in the face with an empty beer bottle, resulting in a serious open bleeding wound, after she enquired about a R200 note she had left in the home earlier, according to the State.