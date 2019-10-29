Deff noted with great concern the downward trend in the population of African penguins, following the department’s research into the species.
The department recently released for public comment the Draft Biodiversity Management Plan for the African penguin that was published in the Gazette No 42775 (Notice No 1328) by Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy this month.
“The draft Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) seeks to update and continue the work initiated in the initial plan published in 2013 on account of the rapid decline of the species.
“The second African penguin BMP will continue to co-ordinate and implement the various conservation initiatives of South African agencies aimed at the recovery of the species.