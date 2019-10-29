Department making moves to save dwindling African penguins population









Efforts to stop the decline in the population of the African penguins (Spheniscus demersus) in South Africa have not been successful. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (Deff) says efforts to stop the decline in the population of the African penguins (Spheniscus demersus) in South Africa have not been successful. Deff noted with great concern the downward trend in the population of African penguins, following the department’s research into the species. The department recently released for public comment the Draft Biodiversity Management Plan for the African penguin that was published in the Gazette No 42775 (Notice No 1328) by Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy this month. “The draft Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) seeks to update and continue the work initiated in the initial plan published in 2013 on account of the rapid decline of the species. “The second African penguin BMP will continue to co-ordinate and implement the various conservation initiatives of South African agencies aimed at the recovery of the species.

"It will also facilitate South Africa’s contribution to international efforts to improve the conservation status of African penguins, such as the African Eurasian Waterbird Agreement, while other agencies, including NGOs and academic institutions, are expected to contribute substantially to efforts to improve the conservation status of the species through research, rehabilitation and other activities,” said the department.

The updated BMP proposes new actions to conserve the species and halt the decline of the African penguin in South Africa within its five-year timeframe.

The African penguin - Africa’s only surviving penguin - is endemic to Namibia and South Africa. It was formerly the most abundant seabird of the Benguela upwelling ecosystem, but following large declines of the species in the 20th century and the collapse of the South African population in recent years, the African penguin was classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation for Nature in 2010.

The species has declined by more than 60% in the past 30 years and by over 50% in its three most recent generations.

The South African population of African penguins is found in three areas along the Western Cape coast.

“One reason for the decrease is a scarcity of prey. The draft plan proposes to take steps to save the species."