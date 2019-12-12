Lizette Withers, owner of Elephants of Eden in Knysna, against which the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) opened animal cruelty charges in 2014 when pictures depicting alleged “cruel and abusive training methods” surfaced, said on Wednesday she believed nothing would come of the case when it resumed in court in February.
Withers and her co-accused, the directors and management of Knysna Elephant Park, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Monday following years of postponements and a failed application to have the matter struck from the roll.
The matter was postponed to February 14 in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court.
Elephants of Eden park has since closed, and all 10 of its elephants have been moved to a game reserve in Plettenberg Bay, according to Withers.