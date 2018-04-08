The City has proposed a slew of tariff increases, most notably a 26.9% hike in water tariffs, to rake in just more than R3 billion for augmentation schemes. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Frustrated residents in Cape Town are mobilising against the proposed “unjust” tariff increases by the City.

The Rapha Church in Balvenie Avenue, Elsies River, was packed to capacity yesterday as residents met to air their grievances over the tariffs and how they could oppose the proposal.

Resident Charmen Gribi said they could not afford the “price shocker” as they were already struggling and unhappy with the present tariffs.

If approved, they will be slapped with punitive charges of as high as 26.9% for water and sanitation.

The City also wants a fixed charge for water and sanitation, in addition to normal municipal bills.

“It’s daylight robbery, the poor will be the most affected. We are unhappy… even VAT has increased while we earn peanuts. Residents… need to know they have the right to challenge the proposal,” said Gribi.

The city council says the increases are needed if the City is to acquire enough funds for its water augmentation schemes.

The public has until May 4 to comment.