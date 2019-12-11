The legal action follows the City having issued at least 199 fines to the homeless this year for contravening a by-law that makes it unlawful to “obstruct pedestrian traffic on sidewalks”.
The fines range from R300 for obstructing pedestrians on the pavement, R300 for sleeping in a public place, to R1500 for making a fire in a public place.
In their interdict application, the seven homeless applicants, who are arguing on behalf of all homeless people, also want the court to force the City to stop confiscating their personal belongings.
One applicant, Carin Gelderbloem, has been fined several times for various alleged transgressions.