Jade Wyngaardt from Afriversity walked away with R50 000 yesterday as part of the first prize she received in the #YouthStartCT Entrepreneurial Challenge. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Jade Wyngaardt from Afriversity clinched first prize at the City's annual youth entrepreneurial challenge last night for her innovative initiative that teaches pupils with functional disabilities and those from disadvantaged communities how to code, design websites and run marketing campaigns for small businesses in their communities. The #YouthStartCT Entrepreneurial Challenge is aimed at giving budding entrepreneurs a hand up, stimulating job creation and supporting the building of capacity among youth.

The challenge also provides young Cape Town entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 with an opportunity to start a business or grow one.

The programme supports entrepreneurs in commercialising, monetising and expanding their businesses through its practical training and mentorship programme.

Mayor Dan Plato said: “As the City of Cape Town, we know that an investment in the youth is an investment in the future - this is why this project was started.

“Being an entrepreneur is a meaningful way to take charge of your own future, creating a better life for yourself and those around you.

“Many of our young people have brilliant ideas but do not know how to bring their vision to life or how to take it to the next level, and this initiative gives much-needed guidance and support.”

First runner-up was Nkululo Gugu from IKasi Tutor and the second runner-up spot was a tie between Mphindeleli Qalazive from AutoPrecision Engineering (Pty) Ltd and Caleb Herold from The Herold’s.

In order to be eligible for the challenge, candidates were required to have a start-up idea that was creating jobs or had the potential to create sustainable jobs.

Entrants were assisted in commercialising their start-ups through a dynamic training and mentorship programme, focused on developing both the entrepreneur and their business idea.

Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “The YouthStartCT Challenge is an accelerator programme for start-up entrepreneurs, with the main aim of encouraging entrepreneurship and contributing to skills development and innovation in Cape Town.

“Throughout the challenge, these young entrepreneurs were provided with training and development opportunities. The winners will now have a chance to partner with the city on projects that will uplift job-seekers and provide sustainable employment opportunities.”

The winners received cash prizes of R50000, R20000 and R15000, data, branding and promotional materials, a full year of training, and access to meeting venues at a hotel, among others.