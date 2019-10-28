The legal battle between the City and the homeless has taken another turn, with the homeless applicants withdrawing their contempt of court application. File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

Cape Town - The legal battle between the City and the homeless has taken another turn, with the homeless applicants withdrawing their contempt of court application against the City, which they said had continued to issue fines despite having an agreement in place. The agreement stated that the City undertook to desist and refrain from enforcing or further prosecuting fines and summonses issued to the applicants until their interim interdict application is heard on December 3.

“I have been instructed to withdraw the contempt (of court) application so that we can concentrate more on the interim interdict application which is to be heard on December 3, and so that we can prepare for the main review proceedings looking at the constitutionality of the conduct of the City and the by-laws themselves,” said Lucien Lewin, a director at Dingley Marshall, the law firm representing the seven homeless applicants.

“The notice of withdrawal was delivered to the City’s attorneys."

In its responding affidavit for the contempt of court matter, the City had pinned its actions down to a technicality.