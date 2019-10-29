Police recovered a 9mm pistol from the scene and a Chevrolet Aveo which police said was hijacked in Lwandle, Strand, in September.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the 51-year-old warrant officer was shot in both shoulders, his left hand and left leg during Sunday’s shooting.
“The injured SAPS member was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The identity of the deceased is unknown,” said Van Wyk.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said a case of murder and attempted murder was being investigated.