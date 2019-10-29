Muizenberg shoot-out leaves cop wounded and alleged hijacker dead









A suspected hijacker was shot dead and a flying squad officer wounded in Beach Road, Muizenberg. Picture Leon Knipe/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - A suspected hijacker was shot dead and a flying squad officer wounded in Beach Road, Muizenberg. Police recovered a 9mm pistol from the scene and a Chevrolet Aveo which police said was hijacked in Lwandle, Strand, in September. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the 51-year-old warrant officer was shot in both shoulders, his left hand and left leg during Sunday’s shooting. “The injured SAPS member was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The identity of the deceased is unknown,” said Van Wyk. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said a case of murder and attempted murder was being investigated.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: “Armed robbers shot and injured an on-duty police official in Beach Road, Muizenberg, in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday).

“It’s alleged that two police officials were on duty when they were investigating the suspected vehicle. Three armed robbers started firing shots at them, injuring a police official in his shoulder with four shots,” said Seisa.

During the crossfire, the second officer returned fire and shot and killed one of the suspects. “The other two unknown adult men ran away from the scene,” said Seisa.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact investigating officer Thulani Ndamase at 0217879022; anonymously via Crime Stop at 0860010111; or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Meanwhile, the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes has appealed to the public to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of four suspects involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Parow on March 22 this year.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said credible information that would ensure the arrest of the gunmen would be rewarded.

“Four armed suspects pretended to be queuing at the ATM in Parow Centre while Fidelity Security staff were servicing the ATM. The three pointed their firearms at them and disarmed them,” he said.

Nkwalase said the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information can contact investigating officer Captain Shaun Swan at 0824692164.