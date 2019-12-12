UWC student Johan Fourie defies cancer to graduate cum laude









Johan Fourie put his studies on hold to care for his mother, who was diagnosed with cancer. When he returned to UWC, he too was diagnosed with cancer. Cape Town - Johan Fourie put his studies on hold to care for his mother, who was diagnosed with cancer. When he returned to the University of the Western Cape (UWC), he too was diagnosed with the disease, but that did not deter him from finishing his degree in social work. Tomorrow, the 27-year-old from the little Karoo town of Calitzdorp will graduate cum laude and will become the first in his family to obtain a university degree. In 2014, Fourie, the eldest of three children, suspended his studies to become his mother Hendrieka’s primary caregiver after she fell ill with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. At this stage, he was still unaware that his act of selflessness and love would set his studies back four years. Two years later, he was still at her side when she went into remission. Fourie returned to study at UWC in 2016 with a renewed sense of determination. He was selected for an exchange programme at the University of Missouri in the US, awarded a bursary and won several academic accolades. Around May, as he was preparing for his mid-year assessments, he was diagnosed with Chronic myeloid leukaemia. It sparked an emotional meltdown, but he refused to allow the cancer to deter his academic commitments.

Then came another setback at the end of May. Because of a technicality, his medical aid had declined to cover R30000 of his bills.

Fourie, who was an intern at Tygerberg Hospital, said: “I cannot begin to describe how difficult this period was. I was resentful. At first, I resisted taking the medication, but I reminded myself to stay committed to my goals.”

Fourie said the drive to serve others comes from his mom’s philosophy in life: if you serve others, good things will come your way. He is still receiving treatment and suffers from nausea and arthritis, side-effects of the medication.

“I hope my story encourages students in the same or similar situations. Despite all the challenges, food insecurity, mental health issues, stressful studies and failing physical health, it is possible to overcome.”

Tomorrow, UWC will be hosting its final graduation ceremony for the year. More than 2000 students are set to graduate.