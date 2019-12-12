Tomorrow, the 27-year-old from the little Karoo town of Calitzdorp will graduate cum laude and will become the first in his family to obtain a university degree. In 2014, Fourie, the eldest of three children, suspended his studies to become his mother Hendrieka’s primary caregiver after she fell ill with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
At this stage, he was still unaware that his act of selflessness and love would set his studies back four years. Two years later, he was still at her side when she went into remission.
Fourie returned to study at UWC in 2016 with a renewed sense of determination. He was selected for an exchange programme at the University of Missouri in the US, awarded a bursary and won several academic accolades. Around May, as he was preparing for his mid-year assessments, he was diagnosed with Chronic myeloid leukaemia.
It sparked an emotional meltdown, but he refused to allow the cancer to deter his academic commitments.