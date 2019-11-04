Good wishes stream in after Springboks win big at Rugby World Cup









South African captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after South Africa defeated England to win the Rugby World Cup final at International Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Cape Town - Congratulations have continued to pour in for the Springboks following their win on Saturday. Khaled Babbou, president of Rugby Africa, said: “The Springboks have risen to the top of World Rugby Men’s Rankings and that brings Africa back on the map of the top world rugby teams. ‘‘Millions of kids will be inspired. The enthusiastic fan base in South Africa created a vibrant rugby festival. ‘‘This is a great signal and will surely provide a boosting dynamic for South Africa and its African co-unions. Through consistency, fair play and great teamwork, the dedication and professionalism of each team member, the Springboks showed greatest rugby moments. ‘‘Congratulations, Saru, and we can’t wait to see the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.”

The South African government also sent out a lengthy congratulating statement.

“Government congratulates the national rugby team, the mighty Springboks, for winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

‘‘Equally, government extends its congratulations to the technical support team that worked with the Boks that led to the magnificent win. The #StrongerTogether team powered ahead in Yokohoma, beating England with a score of 32-12.

“This is our 3rd World Cup victory in just 25 years. As a young nation, we pride ourselves in the strides we have made in developing our sporting fraternity.

‘‘We are particularly proud of our captain, Siyathanda Kolisi, who is our first African captain to lead the team to a World Cup victory.

“The euphoria created by the sterling performance of the Boks has brought together people of different races, cultures and walks of life and united them for a common purpose. Once again, sport has proven to be a critical part of knitting together the social fabric of our nation.

‘‘Transformation in our sporting codes and at grassroots levels are vital to strengthening sports in the country.”

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, were elated by the World Cup win.

“It’s time for South Africans to start believing in themselves again.

‘‘We are incredibly proud to be South Africans.

‘‘What a fantastic achievement, Siya Kolisi, Rassie Erasmus, and all the players and staff. You have achieved much more than winning a Rugby World Cup; you have restored a self-doubting nation's belief.

“We are a special country and an extraordinary people.

‘‘On days such as this we understand that when we pull together the sky is the limit.

‘‘When we believe in ourselves we can achieve our dreams.

“Our father, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, is smiling from the heavens today.

“Halala Siya Kolisi, treasure of the nation. God bless you,’’ they said.