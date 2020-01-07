Durban - A 13-year-old boy said he tried desperately to wake his two siblings, as their home in Lindelani went up in flames on Sunday night.
Nhlanhla Mazeka said his siblings, Xolani, 10, and Thembelihle, 17, only woke up when the locked door was kicked in by a neighbour, in an effort to save them.
The children’s father, Sibusiso Jobe, who lives in Amaoti, said the two were burnt on their arms and face before they were rushed to a local clinic in Lindelani.
He said the children had been home alone asleep - with a candle burning, as the family has no electricity.
Jobe said the children were bandaged at the local clinic, sent home and told to make their way to King Edward VIII Hospital for further medical help, as they could still walk.